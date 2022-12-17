The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CLX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,436. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.64.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

