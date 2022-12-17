The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Up 11.6% in November

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 99.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $97,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 0.9 %

NAPA traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,072. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.