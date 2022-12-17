The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Short Interest Up 17.9% in November

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastern

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Eastern stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eastern has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EML. StockNews.com began coverage on Eastern in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Eastern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

