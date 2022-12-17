Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.56 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $156.56 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00014992 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041384 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019971 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00229496 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01553745 USD and is down -13.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,483,933.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.