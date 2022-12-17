Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 428.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,488,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,734. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

