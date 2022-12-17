Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 1.5% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

