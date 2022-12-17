Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Purchases 682 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.59. The stock had a trading volume of 597,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,875. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.67. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $420.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.12.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.30.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

