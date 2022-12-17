Tnf LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Tnf LLC decreased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. First Interstate BancSystem accounts for 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,563,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,771 shares in the company, valued at $216,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,719. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $37.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.74 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

