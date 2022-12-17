Tnf LLC Sells 3,689 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tnf LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,689 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

