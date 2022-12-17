Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $59.17 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and $59.17 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00015119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VRES (VRS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040857 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00020034 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00220283 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.3888636 USD and is up 3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $70,221,565.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

