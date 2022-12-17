Touchstone Capital Inc. Acquires 1,541 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. National Research comprises 13.3% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 1.13% of National Research worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of National Research by 6.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

National Research stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market cap of $935.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 45.90%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 31,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,261,212.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,629,726 shares in the company, valued at $187,642,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,762 shares of company stock worth $5,963,462. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

