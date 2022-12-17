Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $5.51 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Touchstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 6.4% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

