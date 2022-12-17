Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105,233 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock worth $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

