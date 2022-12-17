Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of SO opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.