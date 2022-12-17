Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 141,854 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 453,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $21,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $50.92.

