Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.7% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 35.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after buying an additional 77,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.81.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

