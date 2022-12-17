Traxx Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Traxx token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Traxx has traded 63.2% higher against the US dollar. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $211,628.36 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars.

