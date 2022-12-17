TT International Asset Management LTD Acquires 408,115 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,335,220 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 408,115 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for 14.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 0.47% of Barrick Gold worth $129,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 19,723,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,503,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

