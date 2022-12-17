TT International Asset Management LTD Cuts Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,010 shares during the quarter. onsemi comprises about 0.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in onsemi were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in onsemi by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in onsemi by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,463,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

