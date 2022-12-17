TT International Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122,415 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global comprises 6.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned 2.55% of ReNew Energy Global worth $61,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNW. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 3,845,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,194. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

