TT International Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,022 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 0.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

SE traded down $7.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEA Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.