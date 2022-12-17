TT International Asset Management LTD Lowers Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,022 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 0.8% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SEA Price Performance
SE traded down $7.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $231.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SEA Profile
Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.
