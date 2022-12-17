UFO Gaming (UFO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One UFO Gaming token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and $610,466.44 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

