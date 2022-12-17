United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises approximately 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of United Rentals worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after buying an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $353.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $373.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.97.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.09.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

