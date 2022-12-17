Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.43. 1,147,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $739.36 million, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Articles

