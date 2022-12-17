Vai Reaches Market Cap of $56.32 Million (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Vai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005856 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.32 million and $139,496.78 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

