Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Trimmed by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 4.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VIG stock opened at $152.05 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.