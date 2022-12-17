Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $326.07 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

