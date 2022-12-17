Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

