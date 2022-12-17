Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (VYMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

VYMI stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.14. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $71.37.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 242.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 738,345 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 127.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after purchasing an additional 134,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,092,000 after purchasing an additional 56,104 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.