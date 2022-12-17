Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,659,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $353.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

