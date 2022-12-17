Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.60 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $55.60 million and $845,554.62 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00071335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00052607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022132 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,389,397,221 coins. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

