Veritaseum Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,378.12 (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $39.12 or 0.00234117 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market cap of $84.09 million and $20,378.12 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s launch date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

