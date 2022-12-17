Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26,695.68

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $26,695.68 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,721.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00381892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023523 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00854675 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00095290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00612041 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00272857 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,689,385 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

