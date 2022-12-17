VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.516 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $6.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CDC opened at $61.40 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

