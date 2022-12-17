VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.508 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $6.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
CSB stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.33 and a one year high of $63.19.
