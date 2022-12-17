VirtualMeta (VMA) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.42 million and approximately $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $849.62 or 0.05064336 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.98 or 0.00488641 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.18 or 0.28952205 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670461 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

