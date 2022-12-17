Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $8.49.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE)
