Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

