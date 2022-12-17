Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $2.94 or 0.00017560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $79.91 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.85759307 USD and is down -10.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $8,370,908.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

