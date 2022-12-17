W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $590.29.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $558.65. 770,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.86 and its 200 day moving average is $532.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

