Walken One Day Volume Reaches $2.27 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0425 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Walken has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

