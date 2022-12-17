Wanchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $467,010.48 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $29.23 million and $467,010.48 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00071157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00052578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022119 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.