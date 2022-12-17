Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 232,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:GDO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 27,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,215. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.57.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.