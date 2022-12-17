WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $438.68 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $438.68 million and $15.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01465344 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009835 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022390 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000489 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00031765 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.27 or 0.01688487 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001173 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04384312 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $38.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

