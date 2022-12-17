Wrapped Everscale Price Reaches $0.0335 on Exchanges (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $57.44 million and $64,774.29 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,870,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,680,478 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

