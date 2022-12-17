Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) 1-Day Volume Hits $68,005.34

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $57.77 million and approximately $68,005.34 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,786,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,597,135 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,710,868 with 1,714,521,267 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03533864 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $97,595.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

