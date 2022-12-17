Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0189 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $299.66 million and approximately $25.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000332 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $876.98 or 0.05248871 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00487247 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,823.53 or 0.28869636 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,953,888,254 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.
