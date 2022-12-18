2,549 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 173,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

