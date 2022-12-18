44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,093 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NWL opened at $13.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

