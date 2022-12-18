44 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after purchasing an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,625,000 after purchasing an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,248,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,134,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.89. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

