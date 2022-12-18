44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

